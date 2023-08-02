New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $3,790,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,798.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 2.1 %

CZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Shares of CZR opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.