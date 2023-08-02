New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELS opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.55. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.99%.

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.21.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

