New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,969 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Popular were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Popular by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,856,000 after buying an additional 816,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,850,000 after purchasing an additional 139,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Popular by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,595,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,465,000 after acquiring an additional 276,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Popular by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,787,000 after buying an additional 262,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,229,000 after buying an additional 63,363 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular Stock Performance

BPOP opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.82. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $82.71.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.37 million. Popular had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 25.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

