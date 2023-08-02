Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,065 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 139.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in SouthState by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSB. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on SouthState from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Insider Activity at SouthState

SouthState Stock Performance

In related news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.20). SouthState had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $555.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

About SouthState

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.