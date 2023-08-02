Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 164,117 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $132,204.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,384.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $611.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

