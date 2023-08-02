Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,030 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,713,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 3,211.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after buying an additional 1,692,397 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 1,471.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,112,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after buying an additional 1,042,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,865,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 968,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after buying an additional 523,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 2.86. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $597.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.33 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

