Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 20,408.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DHT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,778,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,475,000 after acquiring an additional 406,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DHT by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after buying an additional 545,424 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 8,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after buying an additional 4,467,923 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in DHT by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,328,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,436,000 after buying an additional 1,491,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,239,000 after buying an additional 269,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Trading Down 0.6 %

DHT opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of -0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.36 million. DHT had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

About DHT

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.