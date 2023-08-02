Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,670 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth about $7,388,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,298 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,656 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth about $4,438,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 450.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,572,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.