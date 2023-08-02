Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Wayfair by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 81,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE W opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $78.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,910.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,910.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $104,207.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,662 shares in the company, valued at $12,011,863.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,810 shares of company stock worth $7,066,202 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.