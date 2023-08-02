Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Calix by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 56.6% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 11.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 14.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Stock Performance

NYSE CALX opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 1.53. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Calix in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Calix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.