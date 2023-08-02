Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

VSH opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $871.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.