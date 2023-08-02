Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $155,000 Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 149,519 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,516.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after buying an additional 923,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,343,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after buying an additional 767,864 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 93,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $3,159,031.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 160,388 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,384,225.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,225.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 93,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $3,159,031.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 485,388 shares of company stock worth $15,543,025 and have sold 1,900,622 shares worth $62,403,628. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

