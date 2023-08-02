Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $156,000 Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $38.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STBA. Stephens raised their price target on S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

