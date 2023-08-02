Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Free Report) by 2,023.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 703.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Lightwave Logic Stock Performance

LWLG stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $764.27 million, a P/E ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 2.05. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

Insider Transactions at Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic ( OTCMKTS:LWLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Lightwave Logic news, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $777,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,128 shares in the company, valued at $226,324.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lightwave Logic news, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $777,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,324.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick J. Leonberger sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $379,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.