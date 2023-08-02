Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adient in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Adient by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Adient by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 356.92 and a beta of 2.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

About Adient

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

