Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 18,072.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,724 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Frontline by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,133,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 594.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after buying an additional 2,020,869 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,477,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $12,274,000. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Frontline Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:FRO opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. Frontline plc has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.20.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.16). Frontline had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.18%. The company had revenue of $352.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.77%. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.55%.

Frontline Profile

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.