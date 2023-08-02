Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,098 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $259,229,000 after buying an additional 607,902 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in R1 RCM by 723.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,819,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505,900 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at $74,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in R1 RCM by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in R1 RCM by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,209,285 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $286,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,277.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $813,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -76.74, a PEG ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

