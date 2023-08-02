Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 222.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,901,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,069,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after acquiring an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after acquiring an additional 263,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,291,000 after buying an additional 222,900 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In related news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $519,218.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,929 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,454.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total value of $519,218.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,929 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,454.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $957,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,345,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,251,836.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,247,862 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 17.6 %

IPG Photonics stock opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.26. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.21.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.