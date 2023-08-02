Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 61,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after acquiring an additional 40,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 47.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 989,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 318,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIO opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $208.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIO. StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

