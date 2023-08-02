Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 927,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,962,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Workiva stock opened at $106.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $150.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,861.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

