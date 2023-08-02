Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 44,156 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 561,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.