Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE stock opened at $86.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $86.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,223.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,799.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,223.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

