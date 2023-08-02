Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

