Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.2 %

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ LAND opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $27.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.42 million, a PE ratio of -35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0462 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -117.02%.

About Gladstone Land

(Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.