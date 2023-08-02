Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 64,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 18,597 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 61,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2,454.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 83,248 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Equity Investment Life Price Performance
AEL stock opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.
American Equity Investment Life Company Profile
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
