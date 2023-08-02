Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sight Sciences were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGHT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,961,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 4,555.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 528,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 92.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 521,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 77.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 507,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,209,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,770,000 after acquiring an additional 366,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGHT. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sight Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Sight Sciences Stock Down 8.4 %

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 106.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.