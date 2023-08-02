Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1,719.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Generac by 568.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Generac by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $153.46 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $282.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,323,638 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Argus raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. CL King initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.83.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

