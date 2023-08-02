Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Price Performance

NYSE:SCS opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $987.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 97.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,025.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Profile

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.