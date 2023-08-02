Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 79,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $12,724,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,216.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 272,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 251,400 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. The company had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,461.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,191,200. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

