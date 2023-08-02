Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 592 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shockwave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $291.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.50.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $598,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,582,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,050 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $598,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,582,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $1,110,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,101,339.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,347 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,220. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWAV opened at $259.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.16. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.50 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.