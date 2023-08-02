Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,792 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,792 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Well were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $50,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Price Performance

NYSE:AMWL opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 216.13%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 250,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $511,244.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,566,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,249.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Well news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 104,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $226,437.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 664,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,883.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 250,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $511,244.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,566,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,249.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 601,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,113. Corporate insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

American Well Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

