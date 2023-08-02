Noodles & Company (NDLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.78 million. On average, analysts expect Noodles & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NDLS opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $159.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345,000.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 1,254.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

NDLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Featured Articles

