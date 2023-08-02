Noodles & Company (NDLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.78 million. On average, analysts expect Noodles & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Noodles & Company Stock Performance
Shares of NDLS opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $159.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345,000.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NDLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.
Noodles & Company Company Profile
Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.
