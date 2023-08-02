Northeast Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 577,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.6% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,615 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 313.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.56.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,825 shares of company stock worth $8,126,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

