Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Darlene Noci Sells 3,000 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVLGet Free Report) insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 19th, Darlene Noci sold 4,559 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $205,337.36.
  • On Monday, July 3rd, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $124,440.00.
  • On Thursday, June 15th, Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $45,070.00.
  • On Thursday, June 1st, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $127,920.00.

Nuvalent Stock Down 1.6 %

NUVL stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,690,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,643,000 after acquiring an additional 70,864 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,884,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,256,000 after acquiring an additional 95,511 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,300,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,008,000 after acquiring an additional 45,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after acquiring an additional 333,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUVL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

