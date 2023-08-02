Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Darlene Noci Sells 3,000 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Darlene Noci sold 4,559 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $205,337.36.

On Monday, July 3rd, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $124,440.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $45,070.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $127,920.00.

NUVL stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,690,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,643,000 after acquiring an additional 70,864 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,884,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,256,000 after acquiring an additional 95,511 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,300,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,008,000 after acquiring an additional 45,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after acquiring an additional 333,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUVL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

