Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) EVP Sells $733,520.00 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Old Republic International Price Performance
NYSE:ORI opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $27.85.
Old Republic International Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORI. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
About Old Republic International
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
