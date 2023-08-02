Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) EVP Sells $733,520.00 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ORI opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 14.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORI. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

