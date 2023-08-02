One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Sells $570,054.80 in Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 203,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $570,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,129,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,962,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
One Stop Systems Price Performance
Shares of One Stop Systems stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $4.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Stop Systems
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.
