One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Sells $570,054.80 in Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 203,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $570,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,129,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,962,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

One Stop Systems Price Performance

Shares of One Stop Systems stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $4.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Stop Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

About One Stop Systems

(Get Free Report)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.