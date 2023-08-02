Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $724.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

In other news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $73,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $82,973.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Featured Stories

