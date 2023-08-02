Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $10,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,726 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,837,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,061,000 after purchasing an additional 69,047 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 73.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,624 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.7 %

OVV stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.81. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

