Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) PT Raised to C$47.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.51% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$62.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.47. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$43.23 and a 52 week high of C$78.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.26.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.47 by C($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of C$3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 7.8272472 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

