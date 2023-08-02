Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $45,245,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.21 and its 200-day moving average is $161.03. The company has a market cap of $438.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

