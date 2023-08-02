Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 2,000 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 1.1 %

PFGC stock opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.69. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 949,902 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

