Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 2,000 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Performance Food Group Stock Up 1.1 %
PFGC stock opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.69. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.37.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 949,902 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
