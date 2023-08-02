Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,203,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $45,075,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,709 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,881,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,232,000 after purchasing an additional 737,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,916,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,519,000 after purchasing an additional 736,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of PRGO opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

