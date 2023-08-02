Piper Jaffray Companies Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $220.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.88.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.4 %

AAPL stock opened at $195.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.83. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.