Piper Sandler Raises Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Price Target to $21.50

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Alerus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

ALRS opened at $19.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $401.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.59. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alerus Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

In other news, Director Janet O. Estep bought 3,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,844.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,371.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,155 shares of company stock worth $84,233. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 68.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 164.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 50.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

