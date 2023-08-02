Piper Sandler Raises Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target to $50.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $43.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,149.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William Millard Choate acquired 7,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $250,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at $250,016.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Lahaise purchased 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,149.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,490 shares of company stock worth $898,226. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 20.7% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 91,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 27.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 475,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after buying an additional 101,264 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

