Piper Sandler Raises AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target to $15.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 0.49.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.66 million. On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AvidXchange news, Director James E. Hausman sold 15,000 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,104,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,796,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $22,317,636.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,999,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Hausman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $169,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,104,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,796,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,951,768 shares of company stock worth $32,578,122 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

