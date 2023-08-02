Piper Sandler Raises BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $37.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BJRI. Wedbush raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Shares of BJRI opened at $36.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $37.83. The stock has a market cap of $859.63 million, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $349.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

