Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 841,501 shares of company stock valued at $29,365,352. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.42. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

