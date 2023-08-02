Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 8.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Plexus by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Plexus Stock Performance

About Plexus

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.85.

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.