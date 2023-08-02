Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $16.10 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,854 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.0% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $336.34 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.87 and a 200 day moving average of $296.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,331 shares of company stock valued at $6,684,578. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.98.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

